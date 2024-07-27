Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

