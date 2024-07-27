Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,500 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Crown Castle worth $123,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.