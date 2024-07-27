CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,517 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.15% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 116,176 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $248.82.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

