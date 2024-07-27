CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ATI were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ATI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE:ATI opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

