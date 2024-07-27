CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 6,289 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Aramark Trading Up 1.7 %

ARMK opened at $33.65 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

