CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JLL opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $252.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

