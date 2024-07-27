CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,840 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE IBP opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $266.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.17. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

