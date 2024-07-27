CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 13,082 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 104.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,047,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.