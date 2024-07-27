Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Roth Mkm

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

