Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,284 shares of company stock worth $3,195,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Caleres by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

