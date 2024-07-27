Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $35.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Hovde Group upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

