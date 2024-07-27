Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 8.3%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 94,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 131,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$62.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabral Gold news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 203,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$67,436.60. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

