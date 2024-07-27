Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Hovde Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

