Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,278. The stock has a market cap of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

