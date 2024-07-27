Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

