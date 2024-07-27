Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.40.

NYSE BRO opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 392,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

