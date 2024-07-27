Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $68.06

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

