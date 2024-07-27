Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

