Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.