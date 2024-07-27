Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Up 7.9%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.52. Approximately 432,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 943,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,085 shares of company stock worth $3,257,592 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

