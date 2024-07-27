Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

