Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $20.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.91. 358,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,596. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

