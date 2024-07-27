Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $318.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.21.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $290.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.72. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,490,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

