Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bosideng International Price Performance
BSDGY stock remained flat at $24.89 during midday trading on Friday. Bosideng International has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.
About Bosideng International
