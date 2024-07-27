Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BSDGY stock remained flat at $24.89 during midday trading on Friday. Bosideng International has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

