BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

