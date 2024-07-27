BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.6% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $579.18 or 0.00854860 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.52 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,927,696 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,757.4541762. The last known price of BNB is 578.2003665 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2199 active market(s) with $1,826,892,051.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.