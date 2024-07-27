BMO Capital Markets Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $115.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

