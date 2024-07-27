Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 71,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,215. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

