Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BLFY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

