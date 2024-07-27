Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
