Bittensor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.47 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $346.07 or 0.00509869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $66.93 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,131,075 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,126,265. The last known price of Bittensor is 336.27357271 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $55,525,828.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.