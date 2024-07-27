BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.39 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.66 or 1.00001852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00071641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999463 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.