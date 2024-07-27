BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.54 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.54 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,316.54 or 0.99820255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000378 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

