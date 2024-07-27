BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 46,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 615,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 62.36% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

