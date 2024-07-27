BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 46,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 615,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
