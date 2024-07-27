BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group lowered BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

