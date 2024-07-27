Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 969,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

