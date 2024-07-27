BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIMI Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. BIMI has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Get BIMI alerts:

About BIMI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.