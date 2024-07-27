BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BIMI Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. BIMI has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
About BIMI
