Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.79 and traded as high as C$10.81. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 1,801 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.80.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

