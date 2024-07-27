Berenberg Bank Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nestlé

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

NSRGY stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.