Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $127.96 and a twelve month high of $162.19.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
