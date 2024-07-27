Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $127.96 and a twelve month high of $162.19.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.