Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $42,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $237.35. 1,384,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average of $236.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $286.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

