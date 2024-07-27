Barclays Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $80.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

