Barclays Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $14.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $32,618,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

