Barclays Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $65.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,672,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

