Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $436,277.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,634 over the last 90 days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

