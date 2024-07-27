Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $436,277.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,634 over the last 90 days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Dividend History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

