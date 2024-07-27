Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $10,909,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 635.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 132,107 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

