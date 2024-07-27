Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.05. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

Bank of Communications Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

