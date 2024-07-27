Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.15

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.15 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.88). Bango shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 80,114 shares.
Bango Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.56 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bango
In related news, insider Paul Larbey bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.75 ($2,325.08). Corporate insiders own 37.83% of the company’s stock.
About Bango
Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.
