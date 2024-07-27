BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.00

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 40260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,495,242. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.