Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

