Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.70. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 16,368 shares traded.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
